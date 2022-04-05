New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.09. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

