National Bank of Canada FI Invests $216,000 in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,072,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,309 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 649.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 653,047 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

