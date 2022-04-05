National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

