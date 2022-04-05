Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Raised to €68.50 at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moncler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

