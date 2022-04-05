West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.17 on Monday. West China Cement has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.
About West China Cement (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West China Cement (WCHNF)
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.