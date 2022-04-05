West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.17 on Monday. West China Cement has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. The company sells its products under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. Its cement products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

