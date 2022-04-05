Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) PT Raised to CHF 110 at Credit Suisse Group

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $79.00 on Monday. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $193.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.27.

Sulzer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

