Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) PT Raised to CHF 110 at Credit Suisse Group

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $79.00 on Monday. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $193.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.27.
Sulzer Company Profile (Get Rating)
