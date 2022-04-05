OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.29 on Monday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

