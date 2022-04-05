Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

