Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.21 million. Repligen posted sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $234.97. Repligen has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.