National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 836 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Shares of RE stock opened at $297.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

