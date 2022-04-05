National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 20,176 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after acquiring an additional 298,429 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 182,009 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 184.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 136.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 214,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 123,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 8.50 and a 200-day moving average of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.60 and a twelve month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.