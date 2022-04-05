National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $241,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,470,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $30,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,447,500 and have sold 58,839 shares valued at $3,170,103. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

