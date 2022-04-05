National Bank of Canada FI Invests $250,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in América Móvil by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 700.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 6,338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

