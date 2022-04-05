Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 729,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.62% of CDK Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

