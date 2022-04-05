Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 193,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,696,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.06 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

