Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,491,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,826,000.

VTV opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

