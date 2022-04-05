Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 187,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,724,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.59% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

