Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.25 billion and the highest is $31.15 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $115.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $133.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.94 billion to $81.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

