Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.17 ($4.30).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.69) on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.96.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.