Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.33) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.46) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 349 ($4.58) to GBX 323 ($4.24) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.03) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.11 ($4.39).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 275.70 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.78. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,244.72).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

