Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,600 at Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADM. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,061 ($40.14) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.40) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,712.44 ($35.57).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,560.75 ($33.58) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.60). The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,800.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,006.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($32.17) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,274.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.76) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,451.23).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

