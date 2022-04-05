St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.11) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.15) to GBX 1,767 ($23.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($21.72).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.08) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,444.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,538.26. The firm has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,572.80). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.79), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,939.80).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

