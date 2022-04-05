Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 329

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.50) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.83 ($4.56).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.73. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($4,100.12). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,993.15). Insiders purchased 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $769,672 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.