National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,919 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.44 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

