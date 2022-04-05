National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $278,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $201,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

NYSE UAA opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

