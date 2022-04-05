National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

