Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vonage were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.78, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

