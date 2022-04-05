National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $300,000 Investment in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,355 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Mesabi Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MSB opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $367.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.87. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.98%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.89%.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

