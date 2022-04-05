GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,660.26 ($21.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,596.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.13.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
