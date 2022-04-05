GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,660.26 ($21.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,596.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.13.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

