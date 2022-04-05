Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($137.36) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €83.74 ($92.02) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a fifty-two week high of €205.40 ($225.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

