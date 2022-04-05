Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($137.36) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €83.74 ($92.02) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a fifty-two week high of €205.40 ($225.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.