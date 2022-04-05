Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €90.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.41 ($83.97).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €44.19 ($48.56) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($107.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €45.90 and a 200 day moving average of €65.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

