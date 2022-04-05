United Utilities Group’s (UU) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.45. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 922 ($12.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
