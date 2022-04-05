United Utilities Group’s (UU) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.45. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 922 ($12.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($40,760.66). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.71), for a total transaction of £586,547.94 ($769,243.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

