Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€8.30” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) received a €8.30 ($9.12) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.16) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.11) target price on Enel in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.44) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

