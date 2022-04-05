Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 160,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

