National Asset Management Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKB stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

