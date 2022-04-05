National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Kaleyra worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kaleyra by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.16.

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

KLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $153,125.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

