National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,274 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,493,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.