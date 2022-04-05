Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $306.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.32 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.25.

