Strs Ohio Has $541,000 Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AZZ were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

