Strs Ohio Takes $521,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

