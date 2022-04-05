Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.