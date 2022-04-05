ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.12. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 367,127 shares of company stock worth $1,829,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

