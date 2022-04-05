$461.01 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $461.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.30 million to $477.96 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $461.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Compass Diversified’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.86. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 229,951 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

