Univest Sec Initiates Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.75.
Shares of SAVA opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.52. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 80.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 259.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
