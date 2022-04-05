Univest Sec Initiates Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.75.

Shares of SAVA opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.52. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 80.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 259.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

