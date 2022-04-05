Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.61.

NBIX opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

