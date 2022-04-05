Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $19,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AFL opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

