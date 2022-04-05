Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Shares of LSPD opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 3.86. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

