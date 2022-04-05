Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $465.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.49. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

