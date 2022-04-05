Martin J. Lyons Sells 163 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 163 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $15,325.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

