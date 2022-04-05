Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

